WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - High school football players and their coaches are protesting the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference’s decision to cancel this year’s football season.
Today, the players are asking the CIAC to let them play after the organization ruled it was too risky, because of potential spread of COVID-19.
Players, cheerleaders, their parents, and coaches will meet at Blue Back Square around noon Sunday.
They’ll march to the West Hartford Green.
The ‘Save High School Football‘ group wants to overturn the CIAC’s decision to not play 11-on-11 football this Fall.
While many players feel they are losing out, the CIAC’s decision is based on health recommendations from the state’s Department of Public Health.
Even though the DPH says it’s too risky for tackle football, many athletes want the have a choice.
"They talk about Spring football and they talk about a full season. I think that’s a great option, but just taking it away right now when you have other states playing, that’s messed up," local student-athlete Roberto Salas tells us.
Athletes will have the option to play a 7-on-7 passing league or flag football this Spring.
Nearly a dozen teams from all over the state, including Torrington, Bristol Central, and Southington will attend today’s rally.
Many say they’ve worked and trained hard and want to play.
The Department of Public Health says it’s too risky and exposure to spread of COVID-19 is high.
Given the state’s public health recommendations, the CIAC felt bound to those recommendations, which lead to their decision.
We spoke with the head coach for Platt this week about the CIAC’s decision.
"This is all they have. They have four years to play high school football. You pray that you don’t get injured, you don’t miss games, and they are taking an entire season away," Platt Head Coach Jason Bruenn stated.
Today’s rally is the first of a couple.
Another rally is planned next week possibly at the state capitol or the Department of Health in Hartford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.