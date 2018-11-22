WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Many schools pushed back their traditional Thanksgiving Day football games due to the cold temps today, but others decided to plow on through for one reason or another.
West Haven’s Blue Devil’s kicked off against Fairfield Prep Thanksgiving morning despite the weather.
“It’s very cold,” said Debbie Kavanaugh, Fairfield Prep parent.
The tents were up, the bacon was sizzling, and most had a hot drink in hand.
“Everybody likes to get together, we all love our boys and we just want to have a good time and support them,” said Kavanaugh.
Fairfield Prep were up against a possible playoff game on Tuesday.
And West Haven had postponed a game earlier this year following the death of its principal.
It was supposed to be played last Thursday, there was a snow storm last Saturday, it kept getting bumped off.
“I’m the librarian here at West Haven High School, i’s a band parent, and alumni from 1998 and this is our tradition and I wouldn’t be anywhere else right now,” said Jillian Woychowski.
The band didn’t have to show up today but some did.
“We volunteered, it’s the last game out of all four. I just want to support the team as well as everyone else,” said Richard Zayas, West Haven High School senior.
So. everyone bundled up, including the players.
“Hoodie, undershirt, over shirt, mask, hat, hoodie. Unfortunately, I only got one glove, if lost my other glove but got everything,” said William Rosemond.
And sometimes everything means being there for friends and family on a day when you are thankful to have them.
“I’m supporting my son. he’s a senior,” said Deborah Rivera.
In the end, Fairfield Prep won, 63-12 and will head to the playoffs.
