WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – We are still in a pandemic, but part of the job sector seems to be recovering from an extreme low.
Particularly jobs that cater to college students and even teenagers are on the rise.
At the Romp and Roll in Wethersfield it was play time for the kids, but college student Amanda Wassal is hard at work.
She’s been working there for a year, but some of her friends are still looking for jobs and finding them easily.
“I actually have a few friends who were looking and easily got into multiple places in Wethersfield,” Wassal said.
Driving down the Silas Deane Highway, there were a number of hiring signs at places such as car washes and restaurants. Fast food restaurants like Wendy’s and KFC are also looking to hire.
Many of the jobs are entry level, but experts say they are perfect for teenagers or college students, and most important, they have value.
“All these jobs, some people poo-poo. They don’t want to do this job, it’s only waitressing, it’s only lifeguarding, there are a lot of transferable skills there. Later on in life, employers want to see something on that resume,” said Duane Sauer, Vice President of Recruiting at Robert Half.
At Romp and Roll, owner and manager Meredith Myers, also has openings and is looking to hire. It’s vastly different, she says, compared to pre-pandemic life.
“Two years ago, I would probably get applications every week. Right now, I’m maybe getting one a month, so not as many,” Myers said.
Experts say it’s part of the economic recovering process where the jobs are there and finding people to fill them is now the real challenge.
