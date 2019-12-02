GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Plow truck drivers had their work cut out for them in Granby on Monday morning.
At the time, Granby saw some of the highest snowfall totals from Winter Storm Abel at nearly 7.8 inches.
More could fall by the time the storm wraps up on Tuesday morning.
Plows have been out in full force since the storm began on Sunday.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker crew saw them clearing Route 202 and nearby parking lots.
Drivers said storms like these can be exhausting.
“We take it when we can, but you know, when it’s me this and it keeps coming and coming, you gotta keep going," said Bryan Simmons, a plow truck drivers.
