(WFSB) – Towns across the state are gearing up for Winter Storm Cecilia.
Eyewitness News talked to plow drivers preparing for a long day Friday.
Vernon Public Works has a fleet of trucks and plows and a mountain of salt that will be used Friday to keep the roads clear.
The crews will be arriving to work at midnight.
Treatment on the roads started Thursday evening.
Crews put down brine on the streets.
The first task after midnight will be a salt pretreatment, then they’ll be plowing roads nonstop through the heaviest snow near sunrise.
They’ll be working through the morning and possibly the afternoon.
Connecticut has not seen too many plowable snow events this season but Friday is one of them.
“We do all-hands-on-deck in Vernon it’s a team approach, so we have public works park and rec various other departments our school system even our cemetery department has vehicles with plows. We have them at our disposal,” said Michael Purcaro, Town Administrator for Vernon.
It’s best to stay off the roads Friday.
If you drive, make sure to give plenty of space between you and other vehicles, especially plows.
