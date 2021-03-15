HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow may not be in the forecast at this point, but salt and plow truck drivers are speaking out about next winter's salt supply.
They said the next go-around seems like it will be a tough one if government officials don’t act.
Several truck drivers gathered outside the state Capitol on Monday to address the closing of a New London salt location.
The company in New London was told to leave the site because the Port Authority needed it for a wind turbine development.
Channel 3 has been reporting about the issue for weeks. Ahead of recent storms, salt truck drivers waited several hours outside the New Haven Gateway terminal to pick up salt. Drivers said it is now their only place to go before they hit the streets
“I am the owner of driven enterprises who has utilized the state pier over the last seven years as a primary tenant to import and distribute road salt for public safety in the state of Connecticut,” said Steven Farrelly, president of DRVN Enterprises.
Monday, Farrelly said he wants the New London site back and called on the governor to come up with a solution to the hundreds of local contractors that would depend on Farrelly for salt.
