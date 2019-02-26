HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Another cold and windy day on Tuesday is a prelude to what will be some plowable snow late Wednesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the wind on Tuesday will not be as strong as it was on Monday, but gusts of between 30 and 40 mph are still possible.
In fact, a wind advisory is in effect for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties until 5 p.m.
"Highs will only be in the 20s across most of the state. Highs may come close to 30 degrees near the coast," Haney said. "Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens throughout the day."
After Tuesday, the focus shifts to a weak snow storm that will impact the state on Wednesday night.
"This will not be a big storm, but we do expect enough snow to plow and shovel," Haney said.
Haney said light snow may start to show up in the state by Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures should range from the 20s to near 30 degrees.
"Snow will become steadier [Wednesday] night as temperatures bottom out in the upper teens and 20s," Haney said. "That means this will be a light, fluffy snowfall."
The snow is expected to impact the Thursday morning commute; however, it should wind down by mid-morning.
"At this point, we are forecasting a total of 2 to 5 inches across the state," Haney said.
The skies should clear by later in the day and temps should peak in the mid-to-upper 30s.
Driving conditions are expected to be better for the evening commute.
There could be more light snow on Friday morning thanks to another weak storm system; however, that should clear out by the afternoon.
Highs for Friday should reach 40 degrees or higher.
A storm with mixed precipitation looks to affect the state on Saturday.
"We expect a mixed bag of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain," Haney said. "The precipitation should begin during the morning and it will continue during the afternoon."
Highs should range from 35 to 45 from north to south across the state.
Sunday looks to be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs in the 30s.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
