WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Plow drivers were busy in Waterbury overnight, clearing Thursday’s snow and preparing for more on Friday.
They reported significant progress overnight.
On the city Green, Channel 3 saw Department of Public Works crews clearing off roads, sidewalks, and parking spaces.
The main roads were plowed, but still slushy. With Friday morning’s freezing drizzle, drivers were urged to be cautious.
In the residential neighborhoods, most areas were plowed. However, they could still be slippery.
Waterbury has a parking ban in effect.
That means drivers can’t park in snow zones or on odd-numbered sides of streets. If they do, they could be towed.
Drivers were warned to give themselves some extra time to brush off your car and warm it up, so they can safely get to where they have to be.
