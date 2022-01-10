(WFSB) – With frigid, single-digit temperatures heading Connecticut’s way Tuesday, a lot of homeowners around the state are worried about their pipes freezing.
After decades of service in the northeast, Scott Riley said he’s seen it all.
“I’ve seen icicles as big around as 2 feet in diameter connected to a living room ceiling and down to the couch in that living room,” said Riley, owner of Riley Heating & Plumbing.
Calls start rolling in when the temperature drops, and the wind picks up.
“When the wind starts blowing, is really when we start to notice the freeze up calls coming in, because that brings the cold air up into the house and reaching the pipes,” he said.
Riley gave tips to prepare for frigid temperatures.
Open your kitchen and bathroom cabinets, allowing the warm air inside your home to reach hidden pipes
Let water run through the pipes, even at a trickle. This helps prevent freezing.
If you suspect your pipes have froze and can identify the location of the freeze, apply a heating pad or use a blow dryer to warm the pipe.
In case of emergencies, always call a licensed plumber.
“Damage could get worse, those pipes although they’re frozen and maybe not flooding right now, once that ice thaws if the pipe did burst, then you’re going to get a flood, by calling a plumber out to be proactive even though the pipe has frozen you’ve got a professional there to respond should a pipe have split,” Riley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.