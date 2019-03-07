NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A little plush toy called “Little Earth” has become a social media star.
Designed right in Connecticut, the plush toy is now in high demand and it’s all due to a trip that’s been out of this world.
“It’s still hard to grasp, exceptionally exciting. We never expected it,” said Jonathan Silbert.
He’s a New Haven based judge and mediator and said he and his family are over the moon after watching “Earth,” part of their Celestial Buddies plush toy line, become an instant star with a trip to the International Space Station.
“All of a sudden Elon Musk decided he was going to send what he calls a ‘super hi tech zero gravity detector’ into space on the SpaceX rocket Friday night,” Silbert said.
Since then, just like “Earth,” the demand for the plush planetary pal skyrocketed.
“We’re sold out, we’re back ordered, we’re trying to get more stuff in,” Silbert said.
He said his daughter Jessie, a designer who is now out in Oregon, came up with the idea years ago.
Starting with Earth, Moon, Sun, and Mars, they eventually expanded with the fuzzy creations being sold at museums and planetariums around the world.
“This is all her idea. She does all the designing. I’m just the chief cook and bottle washer basically. So I was very, very proud of her and excited to see,” Silbert said.
He said they had no idea Earth would ride along with the history making SpaceX crew Dragon.
But now that it’s at the International Space Station, Earth’s been getting the full tour with NASA astronaut Anne McClain tweeting out photos of the toy, which sells for $21.99.
“I’ve got about 500 individual orders from people backed up and the museums and others interested in our product, instead of ordering 12 at a time, they’re ordering 100 at a time,” Silbert said.
The wild ride isn’t over yet.
After spending five days at the Space Station, crew Dragon will head home, but Silbert heard Earth could be hanging around.
“I was told they’re about to pack it up to send it back with the SpaceX rocket coming back to earth tomorrow, and at the last minute from what I heard, they decided to keep it on board with the astronauts and they’re very pleased,” Silbert said.
Because of that out of this world exposure, they’re not the only ones.
