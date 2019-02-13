PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) -- A local dispatch union said 12 Plymouth emergency dispatchers will be out of a job in July.
The town’s mayor is reportedly calling for the positions to be terminated and have operations moved to the Litchfield County Dispatch.
The local United Public Service Employees Union president said in a press release that he believes the move is a big mistake.
“The Union is in total disagreement with the Mayors plan. We as Emergency Telecommunicators are always looking out and caring for the residents of Plymouth! That's what we do 24/7, so this is no different! We are putting the Mayor’s office on notice that what is being done is wrong, senseless, and dangerous! The public deserves better, we deserve better! We ask the Town to cease its efforts on this matter and we will continue to fight this proposal to the very end,” Eric McCoy, president of the union, said.
The union is encouraging residents to attend upcoming meetings to make their voices heard.
The Plymouth Communications Committee meets on the third Monday of every month at 5 p.m. in the Mayors Conference Room.
The Plymouth Town Council meets on the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall Assembly Room.
