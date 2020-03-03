PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) -- Plymouth police have arrested two people after a bull terrier dog was found dead in October.
Last month, police arrested Christopher Torres and Harlee Janiak, both of Terryville.
Back in October, a dog was found on the side of the road wrapped in bed sheets with numerous scabs. The dog was deceased.
An investigation revealed that Torres allegedly punched, kicked, and dragged the dog by his collar after it had an accident in the house.
Torres was arrested and charged with killing/wounding an animal, providing a false statement, obstructing an animal control officer, and risk of injury to a minor.
Janiak was also arrested and charged with cruelty to animals and obstructing an animal control officer.
Both appeared in court on Tuesday.
Hopefully...these two are "neutered" ;)
Whatever sentence you get is not enough. There are people out in the public who will always remember your sick pathetic actions. Harlee I don’t know how much better you are but ask yourself the question when does he start beating your kids and you. That is what follows.
Poor dog. May these violent monsters reap what they sowed.
THROW THE BOOK AT THEM!!![censored]
What a pair of idiots. Why get pets when you have no idea of how to raise them or patience. Poor puppy. 😞
