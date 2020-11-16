PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – A mother in Plymouth accused of killing one of her children and hurting another is scheduled to face a judge on Monday.
Naomi Bell is being held on a $2.5 million bond.
Police have not commented on her motive.
RELATED: High school student killed in Plymouth shooting, sibling injured
The community took the news of the crime hard.
RELATED: Plymouth community on edge after woman shoots her two children
Flowers graced the Plymouth Town Green as the town prayed for the victims.
Police said that on Friday night, the 43-year-old Bell, who is a mother of three, shot two of her children.
Bell's 15-year-old daughter died. Her 7-year-old son remains in the hospital.
Sunday night, multiple church congregations came together and hosted a vigil online inside a nearly empty Terryville Congregational Church to try and help the community heal.
RELATED: Virtual vigil held for victims in Plymouth double shooting
Church leaders asked everyone to check in on one another, treat people with compassion, and understand that the healing process will likely take a very long time.
“You don’t want to reach out today, tomorrow, next week,” said Rev. Zack Mabe, Terryville Congregational Church. “We have to continue reaching out next year, five years from now, ten years from now.”
Stay with Channel 3 for the latest on Bell’s court appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.