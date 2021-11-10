PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Plymouth parents are hoping to get answers following an investigation at an elementary school.
The school board is holding a meeting tonight after three school employees were placed on leave, including the principal.
One of those teachers resigned today
Emails were sent out to parents in September explain a male teacher was placed on leave, and the school was in the process of searching for a long-term substitute.
Then last week, parents got another email from acting Superintendent Brian Falcone saying the principal and another teacher were placed on leave.
Today, parents were notified one of those educators has resigned, and they are working to find a permanent replacement.
Plymouth Police say there has been an active investigation since September, but they haven’t said if its connected to these three employees.
In a statement, the acting superintendent said, “measures are being taken in order to permit personnel matters to be addressed appropriately and in order to ensure that the education of our students can continue without disruption.”
Parents are hoping to learn more at this school board meeting tonight.
It starts at Terryville High School at 6:30 p.m.
