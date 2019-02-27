PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – There will be an increased police presence at a Plymouth middle school Thursday following a social media threat.
An email was sent to parents on Wednesday saying a Snapchat was sent from a student who attends Eli Terry Jr. Middle School.
The Snapchat showed a picture of an automatic weapon with the words “pray for ETJMS.”
Superintendent Dr. Martin J. Semmel told parents that the Plymouth Police Department was contacted and there will be increased police at the school on Thursday.
He said they will continue to monitor the situation and determine if additional steps are necessary.
Counselors will be available at schools on Thursday as well.
“I hope you know that we take these kinds of threats extremely seriously and will take all steps necessary to ensure that our students and families continue to feel safe and secure in our buildings,” Semmel said in the statement.
The superintendent said additional information would be sent out when it becomes available.
