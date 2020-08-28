PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – The Plymouth Police Department is actively looking for a loose bull that escaped nearly two weeks ago.
Police said the 2,000-pound beefalo was last seen in the area of Route 72 and Judd Road in the Terryville section of Plymouth.
The animal is said to be highly aggressive.
Police said a beefalo is a cross between a bison and a domestic cattle.
The animal came from a farm in Massachusetts and escaped a nearby animal processing facility.
Since it's escape, the beefalo hasn't been seen until a few days ago when police got a report that it was seen in the woods off Judd Road.
A second sighting happened during the midnight shift on August 26 near Route 72.
The officers attempted to take control of the animal at that time, but it demonstrated behaviors as if it was going to charge.
Police said this is a public safety concern, so anyone traveling in the area should do so with caution.
Anyone who spots the bull should not approach it and contact Plymouth police at 860-589-7779 or call 911.
