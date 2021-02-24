PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – The Plymouth Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of stealing shrimp from a local grocery store.
The police department said that between 30 and 35 pages of shrimp were stolen from the Adam’s IGA on Main Street on Feb. 21 around 3:25 p.m.
The shrimp was valued at $1,100.
Police described the suspect as a white male between the ages of 30 and 40, a husky build, wearing a gray Nike Jordan sweatshirt and blue jeans.
The suspect left in a gray or blue Toyota RAV 4 and removed the car’s license plates before entering the store’s parking lot.
Police said the suspect has a large noticeable tattoo on the top of his left hand.
Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to contact police at 860-589-7779.
(1) comment
What does a page of shrimp look like?
