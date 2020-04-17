PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Plymouth are hoping the public can help track down a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run.
They said it happened on Thursday around 9:30 p.m. on South Street.
The driver struck a home before fleeing, police said.
They believe the vehicle is a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with heavy front-end damage. They did not have a color for it.
The driver last seen traveling toward Waterbury.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information can contact the Plymouth Police Department at 860-589-7779. All tips can remain confidential.
