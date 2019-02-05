PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) -- Two people are facing charges after police said they would burglarize homes while residents were on vacation.
The two burglaries happened in 2017 on Magnolia Lane in Plymouth.
Police said the suspects, Daniel Taylor and Melissa Hafey, would scour social media to find people who posted that they were away on vacation.
The suspects would allegedly target those homes and break in.
Taylor was charged with burglary, larceny, criminal mischief, and theft of a firearm. He’s currently in custody of the Dept. of Corrections.
Hafey is also facing charges.
