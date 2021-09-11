PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Plymouth are asking residents to keep their eyes peeled.
Investigators say they are looking for at least two people that have been driving around and breaking into residents' cars.
These suspects have also reportedly been walking into open garages.
The vehicle they're driving in is described as a silver BMW 3 Series with black duct tape on the back.
Members of the public are asked to not approach these suspects and call 911 immediately.
Police say it is not yet known if these are the same suspects that were involved in a crash that happened on South Main Street back on Thursday.
