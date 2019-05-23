PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) -- The town of Plymouth is closing one of its libraries.
The last day for the Plymouth Library Association on Main Street will be Saturday, June 29.
The library is selling all their books.
Folks can get a large bag full for $5, and a small grocery store sized bag full for $3.
The library will follow its regular hours until it closes.
