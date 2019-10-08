PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) -- A Plymouth woman remains in critical condition after being attacked by her own dogs.

The attack happened Monday afternoon on East View Road.

Four of the victim’s French Mastiffs, which weigh about 100 pounds and are a few years old, were involved in the attack.

The victim’s niece, Megan Soucy, says her aunt has six dogs.

At the time of the attack, two of them were in the house, but the four others managed to get out.

Soucy said all four were shot and killed by police.

“They're super nice. I have no idea why it happened. I’ve known them since they were puppies so there's no reason why it should have happened. I've put my face in their face and they're not aggressive at all,” said Soucy, who lives nearby.

She had just left her aunt’s house before the attack happened, and when she came back to the neighborhood, she said saw police all over.

Soucy said she doesn’t know what could have sparked the attack.

“They're big, but gentle giants. They're amazing dogs. There's no reason why they should have happened. They're not vicious at all,” she said.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

She was transported from Waterbury Hospital to Yale New Haven and is being treated for injuries to her arm and stomach.

Soucy said while her aunt is in critical condition, she is talking.