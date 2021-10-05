CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - A pod of dolphins was out for a playful swim in Long Island Sound over the weekend.
Channel 3 viewer John Mullane said he was out boating with his family off the coast of Clinton on Oct. 3 when he spotted it.
He estimated 50 or more of the animals.
Mullane shared the photos and videos he took from the boat.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said dolphins, porpoises and whales occasionally visit the Sound.
DEEP noted that it is important to enjoy wildlife from a distance, as Mullane did.
It also said it's illegal to touch, feed or disturb the animals.
That is more of an ominous scene played out before a meal on schools of smaller fish.
