ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - With the arrival of an arctic cold front, there are a few things people might not want to leave in vehicles and some items they may want to bring in.
First, cell phone companies like Apple recommend taking mobile devices out of vehicles.
Apple said the cold could temporarily shorten battery life and cause the phone to shut off.
The battery life should return to normal once the phone is brought inside.
Samsung said users may also want to limit their devices in the cold. For example, leaving a phone in the glove compartment on very cold days could damage the battery.
Other items that should be taken out include soda or beer because cans could explode.
Remove any medication as well.
As for items drivers may want to bring into the vehicles, AAA recommends an emergency kit.
The kit can include a blanket, extra clothing, a shovel and ice scraper, a flashlight, and boots.
Snacks and cat litter are also good options.
More winter driving tips can be found on AAA's website here.
