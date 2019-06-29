NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating a shooting on Friday night that injured an 8-year-old boy.
Police say officers responded to sounds of gunfire, a ShotSpotter activation, and a 911 call around 11:23 p.m. on Friday to a residence on Thompson Street between Newhall Street and Shelton Avenue.
Officials say an 8-year-old boy was struck by gunfire and found lying in a first floor bedroom.
Police say the boy suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital.
Counselors with the Yale Child Study Center responded to Thompson Street and the hospital, said police.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the New Haven Police Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.
