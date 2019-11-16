WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police are searching for a missing woman from Waterbury.
Officials say Janet Avalo-Alvarez, 26, was last seen on November 12 by friends and coworkers around 10:30 p.m. She was working at the La Guakara Taina bar located at 675 East Main Street in Waterbury that evening.
Police say her vehicle was left in the rear parking lot of the bar.
Avalo-Alvarez is described as 5'1" tall and about 150-160 pounds. She has no known medical issues.
People have tried to reach her by via cell phone and social media.
Police also say detectives are attempting to locate and interview Alfredo Esmerli Peguero-Gomez, 32, of Waterbury, in connection to the investigation.
According to police Peguero-Gomez and Avalo-Alvarez are in a relationship and live together. They are also co-owners of La Guakara Taina bar.
Police say they have executed search warrants at La Guakara Taina, Avalo-Alvarez's vehicle, and her home.
Waterbury detectives are continuing to investigate this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury Police at 203-574-6941.
