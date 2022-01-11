HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Hamden, police said.
Police say the shooting happened on May 27, 2021 in the area of Woodin Street and Pine Rock Avenue.
When police responded, they found two vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection. A third vehicles was seen fleeing the area.
One of the crashed vehicles was struck multiple times by gunfire, police said.
Upon investigation, police learned that the occupants of the vehicle were targeted.
Police say no one was injured in the shooting.
A gun was recovered and seized, police said.
Police say a 14-year-old male juvenile from Meriden was the shooter.
Police report he is being charged with three counts of criminal attempt to commit assault first degree, three counts of reckless endangerment first degree, illegal discharge of a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
The juvenile is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court for Juvenile Matters on January 19.
