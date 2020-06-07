FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A 19-year-old male drowned in the Farmington River in Farmington on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police say they received a 911 call around 1:40 p.m. reporting a 19-year-old male drowning in the river and had been under the water for several minutes.
Witnesses and friends swimming with the male told police he was last seen going under the water about 20 feet from shore.
Police say members of the State Police Dive Team responded and recovered the 19-year-old's body in water that was about 20 feet deep around 4:30 p.m.
Police say the 19-year-old was a resident of Waterbury.
The Farmington Police Department, the Farmington Fire Department, Tunxis Hose Fire Department, and AMR ambulance assisted in the water rescue.
The police department says all swimmers should be cautious in the Farmington River this time of year and use life jackets or other flotation devices because of the cold water temperature.
The cold water temperature can incapacitate swimmers of all abilities, police say.
