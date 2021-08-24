WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Wethersfield are looking for two men involved in a car jacking.
It happened around 11:10 Monday night on Jordan Lane.
A man told investigators that two men had followed him into his driveway and pulled him out of his vehicle, a 2005 Acura TL.
That's when police say the man was assaulted by the two suspects.
One of the men took off in the victim's Acura while the other drove away in a dark Nissan sedan.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.
Police said they are looking for two dark-skinned men, one of which was wearing black clothes and black Adidas shoes.
The victim's Acura was silver-colored and bears Connecticut plates 2AJSD3.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wethersfield Police at 860-721-2864.
