HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A newly created task force focused on police accountability listened to the public.
This comes during increased tensions over police brutality.
The death of George Floyd, killed at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, angered the country and reignited calls for police accountability.
In Connecticut, police were unsuccessful in stopping lawmakers from passing a highly controversial accountability bill, which limits police immunity.
A special task force to improve community relations is having several meetings.
“Our focus is really to get a listening session around the state. We want to hear from you, those individuals in the community, we want to hear from you,” said Daryl McGraw.
Daryl McGraw is the co-chair of the Police Accountability and Transparency Task Force. He’s a Connecticut activist who says he was put in a chokehold during a traffic stop.
The task force is made up of police chiefs, community leaders, and non-profits, and parents like Colleen Lord whose son Robbie was killed after being arrested.
“He had a complex neurological disorder since childhood, and he was in jail for a non-violent breach of peace. Why 50 years of failed mental health policies have place law enforcement on the front lines of crisis response,” Lord said.
Sgt. Amanda Devan is a detective in Naugatuck. Police officers are concerns about the bill that passed, which says if an officer is found guilty of wanton and reckless misconduct, that officer can be financially liable.
“This whole bill in itself, not including law enforcement, has undermined our ability to do our jobs and puts a lot of question into the confidence of us,” Sgt. Devan said.
