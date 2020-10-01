WEST HARTFORD (WFSB) - A police investigation has closed the eastbound lanes of interstate 84 in West Hartford.
According to State Police, the investigation is very active.
police said the road is closed in the are of exit 44-46. There is no word on when the road will reopen.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as information is gathered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.