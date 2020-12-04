NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police activity closed an Interstate 95 off ramp in New Haven on Friday morning.
According to New Haven police, the closure was at the exit 46 ramp on the southbound side of I-95.
They confirmed to Channel 3 that a person was shot on Sargent Drive.
No other details were released.
