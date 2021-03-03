WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officers closed part of a road in West Hartford on Monday morning.
The closure is on Fern Street from Cobbs Road to Fernridge Road.
Fern Street is closed between Cobbs Road and Fernridge Road due to a police investigation. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/4UmdWMPRzx— West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) March 3, 2021
It was announced on Wednesday morning.
Police have not said the reason for the closure.
However, they asked drivers to avoid the area.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
