West Hartford closure

West Hartford police closed Fern Street from Cobbs Road to Fernridge Road the morning of March 3.

 WFSB

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Officers closed part of a road in West Hartford on Monday morning.

The closure is on Fern Street from Cobbs Road to Fernridge Road.

It was announced on Wednesday morning. 

Police have not said the reason for the closure.

However, they asked drivers to avoid the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.