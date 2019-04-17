ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Police activity has closed two lanes on I-91 north in Enfield.
The police presence was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, between exits 48 and 49.
Two right lanes are closed.
No further details were immediately available.
