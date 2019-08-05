WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With an increase of mass shootings recently, many police agencies and others are teaching schools and businesses to “fight” or “take flight.”
For example, the Rocky Hill Police Department trains with the “ALICE” program, which stands for Alert Lockdown Inform Counter and Evacuate, where they educate businesses and other organizations.
During the training, citizens and those licensed to carry are urged to learn key defensive actions and learn to maintain their safety, should they find themselves in a mass shooting incident.
Connecticut has one of the toughest gun laws in the nation.
First, you have to be a legal resident and then take a certified training course, like those offered at Blue Trail Range in Wallingford, which has been around since 1945.
“There has been an uptick both for people taking pistol permit classes and applying for their Connecticut pistol permits,” said Kyle Overturf, general manage of Blue Trail Range.
He’s also an NRA pistol instructor and on the Connecticut Board of Firearms Permit Examiners.
“People go online and ask what they need to have for their pistol permit class. It’s not just the training class,” Overturf said.
The first step is to apply to your local police department for a permit, where they’ll do an initial criminal background check.
Secondly, you pass and get a 60 day temporary permit and then apply to the Connecticut State Police for a permanent license and another thorough background check.
Whether you, as a licensed gun owner, are capable of fighting or taking flight, in a mass shooting scenario remains a personal choice.
For more information on the ALICE training, click here.
For details on the Blue Trail Range, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.