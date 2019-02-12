GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - Greenwich police said they have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a suitcase earlier this month.
According to the Department of Justice, 24-year-old Javier Enrique Da Silva Rojas was arrested on Monday.
Police said Da Silva was arrested in Flushing, New York after fraudulently using the ATM card of the victim, 24-year-old Valerie Reyes of New Rochelle, NY.
The suspect is believed to be involved in Reyes' death.
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said, "As alleged, Javier Da Silva is charged with committing a gruesome kidnapping that resulted in the death of a young woman. Thanks to the excellent work of the FBI and its local law enforcement partners, Da Silva will need to answer for his alleged actions in court.”
The court documents were unsealed on Tuesday when Da Silva appeared in court in White Plains, New York.
The documents state that Da Silva told police Reyes had fallen at his house and hit her head on the floor.
He told police he then placed packing tape over her mouth, bound her legs and hands, and put her in a suitcase, which he then put in the woods in Greenwich.
"We are confident that the pursuit of justice for Valerie will be successful and we continue to work with the family to provide closure to this tragedy," police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Da Silva was charged with kidnapping resulting in death, which carries a sentence of death or life in prison.
Reyes had been reported missing by the New Rochelle Police Department on Jan. 29 around 9 a.m.
Her family was advised of the identification last week.
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
Thee suitcase was found in a wooded area along the side of Glenville Road on Monday.
Police said this remains an active investigation. They are still seeking tips.
Also last week, the town of Greenwich said a city worker was placed on leave after allegedly taking photos of the murder victim at the crime scene.
Officials said it was a Dept. of Public Works employee who was placed on leave.
The employee has not been identified.
“The victim was a daughter, a sister and a cousin of a family who is suffering a tremendous loss at this time. This thoughtless and insensitive behavior by an employee is inexcusable. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Ms. Reyes’ family," said Greenwich First Selectman Peter Tesei.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(1) comment
Fox is reporting suspect is an Illegal from Venezuela.
Ok WFSB, I suspect you will remove my post once again for going against THE NARRATIVE.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.