Police in Farmington are hoping to generate new leads in an unsolved murder from 20 years ago.
On Monday, Farmington police and local officials discussed the murder of Agnieska Ziemlewski, who was found shot to death on Sept. 24, 1996 at a West Hartford reservoir
Monday evening, police and officials gathered at the same location at the exact time of the murder.
Investigators announced a dedicated tip line and an e-mail address for any information on the case.
Despite a $50,000 reward, no one has come forward.
