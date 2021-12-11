WFSB- Connecticut State Police are investigating two gun-related incidents that happened on I-91 earlier this morning.
Around 2:11 a.m., police got a report from a driver that their car was struck by gunfire while driving on I-91 near Exit 34. There were no injuries as a result of this shooting.
The second incident happened a short time later.
Around 2:43 a.m. police received another report that a person was injured with a gunshot wound. They were driving on I-91 Southbound near Exit 33 in Hartford.
Troopers and emergency services responded to the scene.
When officers arrived on scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds in the car. The two victims were then sent to the hospital in critical condition.
Whether the two incidents are connected is currently under investigation.
This is an active investigation by the Hartford Police Department and Central District Major Crimes Investigation.
