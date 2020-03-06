MIDDLETOWN (WFSB) - Police in Middletown are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night.
According to police, the victim, identified as 41-year-old Brooke Rich of Middletown, was struck in the area of High and Washington streets around 9 p.m.
Rich was an employee of Wesleyan's food service provider.
"Brooke Rich has worked for Bon Appétit Management Company, Wesleyan’s food service provider, as a cashier since 2007. She will be missed by colleagues as well as the entire Wesleyan and Middletown communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family. While we are devastated by this tragic accident, we will always remember the joy that Brooke brought to everyone with her smile, kindness, and frequent changes to her hair color," said Michael Strumpf, of Bon Appetit Management Company, in a statement.
Rich's family says she was the most incredible mom and they can't believe she's gone.
"That's an important lady. No one will forget her ever, like it's literally impossible," said Shaune Rich, Brooke's daughter.
Brooke was a cashier at Wesleyan University where she was adored by students.
"She was a comedian, she literally wore the craziest wigs and the craziest outfits every chance she got, especially at work," Shaune said.
Police said the driver fled the scene.
They have a vehicle of interest and on Friday said that two people of interest have been identified in the investigation.
Officers are looking for a dark-colored four-door sedan driven by a white male. The car is believed to have heavy front-end damage.
No description of the suspect was immediately available.
Middletown police said witnesses at the scene of the crash said a second car may have made contact with the victim after she was initially hit by a car.
Police are now looking for that car and the driver as they may be able to provide more information regarding the accident.
"Brooke is the strongest person to ever walk the planet Earth and we will continue that legacy, me, my sister, and my brother," Shaune said.
The family will hold a candlelight vigil on Sunday near the crash site.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses for the family. For more information, click here.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4061.
