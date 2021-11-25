(WFSB) – A car crash on Route 2 in East Hartford left one man dead earlier this morning.
One person was driving on Route 2 west bound, east of Exit 4, in the right/center lane of four lanes. The driver lost control of the car, and the car crossed the highway to the left and struck a metal beam guide rail on the median.
The car came to an uncontrolled final stop on the median. The driver suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was sent to the hospital for treatment.
The passenger suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The car was then towed from the scene due to disabling damage.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact TFC Wilson at Troop H. The contact number is (860) 534-1098. Those who wish to report can also email him through john.wilson@ct.gov.
In addition, police are looking for dashcam footage of the crash.
