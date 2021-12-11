BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport Police responded to reports of a stabbing on Jane Street.
However, when officers arrived on the scene, they could not find a victim.
A short time later, Bridgeport Hospital notified police that a stab wound victim walked into hospital.
According to initial reports, the victim was walking his dog when the suspect ran up behind him and stabbed him twice.
Police say that the victim was stabbed twice in the left arm and his injuries are non-life threatening.
There is no description of the suspect.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Bridgeport Police at (203) 576-TIPS.
