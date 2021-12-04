BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Last night at 9:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at West Avenue and West Liberty Street.
When officers arrived, they found a victim, 37-year-old Jalen Parilla of 71 Jesse Avenue, Stratford.
He sustained at least one gunshot wound and was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries and died a short time later.
According to witnesses, Parilla was shot by 28-year-old Miguel Rojas of 117 Hallett Street, Bridgeport. Rojas has two kids with Parilla’s girlfriend and is accused of stalking her and Parilla.
Detectives are searching for Rojas. Police are asking anyone with information on Roja’s whereabouts to contact Bridgeport Police at (203) 576-TIPS.
He was last seen driving a 2018 Honda Accord with Connecticut registration AR78215.
