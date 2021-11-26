PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut State Police are trying to identify suspects in a Putnam Purse theft.
On November 3 around 10:05 p.m. Troopers from Troop D began investigating the alleged theft of a purse. The alleged theft happened at a Walmart located on 625 School Street in Putnam.
Security footage from the store shows two suspects pushing a shopping cart with the victim’s purse inside of the cart.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Picard of Troop D. The contact number (860) 779-4900 extension 2015.
This case number is 2100452804.
