MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester are searching for the person accused of robbing a local business over the weekend.
It happened around 8 Sunday night on Broad Street.
Manchester Police say the suspect, who was armed, targeted the Auto Zone.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
The suspect fled the scene in an unspecified vehicle.
Police said the suspect is described as a 5'8" black male, weighing 160 pounds, and wearing a UPS outfit.
It is unclear what the suspect got away with.
