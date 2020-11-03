WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- An arrest has been made following a homicide that happened over the weekend in West Haven.
On Saturday, police were called to the area of Washington Avenue and Elm Street for the report of a serious assault.
A man was taken to the hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries. He died on Sunday.
Police arrested 18-year-old Terence Johnson, of West Haven, and charged him with murder. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.
Additionally, officers went back to the incident location and discovered that a 9/11 mural in the area had been vandalized. The mural had been covered over with spray paint regarding the homicide.
Subsequently, three people were cited for the vandalism and will appear in court at a later date.
