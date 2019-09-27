WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Reported drug activity at a condominium complex in Wallingford led to the arrest of a man from New Haven and a teenager.
According to Wallingford police, 27-year-old Alexander Rivera was behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a drug transaction at The Towers Condominium Complex on Putter Drive.
Police said they conducted surveillance on Thursday in the area.
Following the drug deal, officers conducted a motor vehicle stop. Police determined that the vehicle was a rental.
Rivera was the driver and he had a 17-year-old passenger, according to police.
Officers searched the vehicle and said they found 50 bags of heroin packaged for sale and a larger bag that had not yet been divided.
They also found a total of $6,500 between Rivera and the teen.
A handgun holster was found, but no firearm.
Both Rivera and the teen were charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics and conspiracy to commit both crimes.
River was released on a $10,000 bond.
The 17-year-old was released to his parent.
