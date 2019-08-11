NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - New Britain Police made an arrest after an attempted robbery on Friday.
Officials say the robbery happened around 1:05 p.m. in the area of 242 Main Street.
A female victim told police she was walking when a male showed a handgun and demanded money. She then ran to her car to escape the suspect unharmed.
Police say they arrested Secundino Velazquez, 49, of New Britain.
Velazquez was charged with Criminal attempt to Commit Robbery 1st and Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny 2nd.
Velazquez was held on a $500,000 bond and will be arraigned on August 12.
