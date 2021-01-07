WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) -- At least two Connecticut residents were arrested after being involved in the unrest at the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon.
According to an arrest report from Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police, 40-year-old Maurcio Mendez and 40-year-old Victoria Bergeson were both arrested.
They were charged with curfew violation and unlawful entry.
Metropolitan police told Eyewitness News that they both did enter the Capitol building on Wednesday.
They spent the night in jail and are both due in court sometime Thursday.
The two arrests were among the list of more than 50 arrests seen on the Metropolitan Police Department’s website Thursday morning.
Four people died as a result of Wednesday's riots at the US Capitol.
The police department said it has obtained photos and videos from Wednesday’s riots. They and the FBI are looking for anyone who has information to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.
