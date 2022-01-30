CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – On January 30, the Cromwell Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Citgo/Atlantis Fresh Market gas station on Main St.
The suspect, Jeremy Marotti, implied he had a firearm, and an explosive device that he left at the counter.
Marotti then ran away.
Officers were able to track Marotti down and take him into custody.
The Connecticut State Police (CSP) Bomb Squad responded and determined the device left at the counter was not an explosive.
Marotti was arrested and charged with robbery 1st, conspiracy to commit robbery 1st, breach of peace 1st, reckless endangerment 1st, tampering with evidence, larceny 6th, conspiracy to commit larceny 6th, and use of drug paraphernalia.
