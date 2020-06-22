HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford Police have arrested a driver accused of causing a deadly crash on Friday night.
Officers responded to the area of Flatbush Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for the report of a single car crash that had struck a utility pole.
When officers got on the scene, they found the car to be completely sheared in half and found a 34-year-old female nearby who had been ejected from the car.
The victim, who was identified as Liza Ramos, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said the driver who appeared to have lost control of the car fled from the scene on foot after the crash, leaving the victim at the scene.
Hartford police identified the driver as 27-year-old Miguel Burgos.
It was determined the car involved in the crash had been reported stolen to the New Britain Police Department on June 18.
Police applied for an arrest warrant for Burgos. He was later located and charged with second-degree manslaughter, larceny, reckless endangerment, criminal trover, evading responsibility resulting in death, reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Burgos was held on a $350,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.